  Roxie Hammill

Johnson County hears ideas to fix K-10 traffic congestion

Development along K-10 in Johnson County has spurred traffic congestion.

The on-ramp to Kansas Highway 10 at Ridgeview Road in Lenexa. Photo credit Kyle Palmer.

A plan to make Kansas Highway 10 safer and less congested — with options for road widening, an added express toll lane and overpasses or interchanges at Clare and Lone Elm roads —  was presented to county commissioners last Thursday as part of a process that state highway officials estimate will result in a decision a year from now.

Changes to the highway corridor running from the Douglas County line to Interstate 435 in Johnson County have been studied since May 2005. But rapidly increasing growth along the 16-mile corridor has brought about a new urgency among state and county officials.

The corridor improvement timeline was presented to commissioners with proposed solutions to be offered in spring 2024 and design and construction work to begin as early as the fall of 2024.