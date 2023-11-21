  Kyle Palmer  - Crime

Johnson County pediatric doctor charged with trying to produce child sex abuse material

Photo credit Shutterstock.

A Johnson County pediatric neurologist is accused in federal court of trying to produce child sex abuse material.

Brian Michael Aalbers is set to face a preliminary and detention hearing Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, which oversees cases for the Western District of Missouri.

He is currently being held on one count of attempting to produce child sex abuse material, or child pornography.

