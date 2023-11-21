Overland Park scores high on equality, according to The Human Rights Campaign .

The city received a perfect score on the international advocacy group’s Municipal Equality Index, an annual scorecard examining how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ people who live and work there, earning 100 out of a possible 100 points.

This year’s index assessed dozens of cities across the U.S.

“The score is a testament to our commitment to and work for the equality and inclusivity of all our residents. This achievement is a reminder that in Overland Park, everyone is welcome,” said Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog in a press release.

The 2023 score accounts for recent city efforts, including the designation of an LGBTQ+ liaison, providing services to LGBTQ+ youth, providing resources to LGBTQIA+ foster parents and foster children and diversity training requirements for the Overland Park Police Department and other city employees.

It also took into consideration other factors, like nondiscrimination initiatives for city employees, public facilities that have all-gender restrooms and transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, among others.

Olathe, the only other Johnson County city on this year’s index, received a final equality score of 69.

Lawrence also received a perfect score of 100. Wichita totaled 98 points. Kansas City, Kansas, received 63 points.

