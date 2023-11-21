Joan Loree Clifton

The heavenly angels were increased by one as Joan Clifton left this earth on November 18, 2023. Joan Loree (Morgan) Clifton, age 82, was born January 16, 1941 in Neodesha, Kansas to James (“Fred”) and Alice (“Loriene”) Morgan.

Joan spent the majority of her childhood in Neodesha. She was united in marriage to Ron Clifton on January 28th, 1966. Their family soon increased to include a son, David, and a daughter, Monica. The family had multiple moves in their future, eventually settling in Minneapolis, KS. After their children graduated high school, they moved on to Hutchinson, KS, where Joan was a receptionist at the South Hutchinson Medical Center. During this time they were actively involved with the Journey Mennonite Church. One of Joan’s greatest joys came from being a member of the Hutchinson Sweet Adelines. Joan and Ron relocated to the Olathe area in 2017 to spend more time with family.

Joan was a gifted artist, creating numerous sketches and paintings throughout her life. Other hobbies included spending time with family and friends, taking bus trips with Ron, attending GWAFAM (an annual girls trip that she founded with her sister and nieces), singing, making jewelry, and serving others in any way possible.