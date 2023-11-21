Homebody Finance: Gifting the down payment

Gifts are great aren’t they? As the holiday season approaches, the spirit of giving is in the air. Gift giving reinforces appreciation between people. The recipient feels grateful and the giver gets to feel a sense of satisfaction and fulfillment – especially when the gift fits the person set to receive it. Why am I talking about gifts when I’m supposed to be discussing mortgages? Well, gifts can be used in conjunction with mortgage loans. These types of gifts deal specifically with money and/or equity used to purchase a home.

In a post earlier this year I mentioned that credit is loosening up a bit as evidenced by the return of some low down payment options for buyers. Those are great options to either help keep money in a buyer’s pockets or to help encourage more buyers to enter the real estate market. However, if a buyer is borrowing money using conforming or FHA financing, there is still some type of down payment required.

I think it’s widely accepted that most buyers know they will need some money to put down at the closing of a home purchase, but what if they didn’t have to? What if a parent or other family member offered to take care of that cost? Could that saved money go to help decorate the new home, put up a privacy fence, change Formica to granite or buy appliances? I remember buying my first home in Prairie Village and on the day I moved in I realized I had no washing machine to wash clothes. So I had to purchase one and, of course, had to charge it because I used most of my funds saved to put down on the house I just bought.