Doris M. Martin, 99, passed away November 20, 2023. Visitation will be 12PM, with services to follow at 1PM, Tuesday, November 28 at Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Rd., Kansas City, Missouri; burial in Forest Hill Cemetery.
