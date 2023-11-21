David Keil

David Scott Keil, age 42 of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on November 11, 2023 at HaysMed in Hays, Kansas. He was born on June 11, 1981, in Hays to Curtis Keil and Peggy Eulert and grew up in Paradise, Kansas.

David’s passion for culinary arts shaped his path and led him to become an Executive Chef in the Kansas City area at various prestigious restaurants.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, David had a deep love for the outdoors. He reveled in hunting and fishing, finding solace and happiness in the beauty of nature. These hobbies brought him moments of joy and allowed him to connect with the world around him.