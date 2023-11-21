David Keil

David Scott Keil, age 42 of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on November 11, 2023 at HaysMed in Hays, Kansas. He was born on June 11, 1981, in Hays to Curtis Keil and Peggy Eulert and grew up in Paradise, Kansas.
David’s passion for culinary arts shaped his path and led him to become an Executive Chef in the Kansas City area at various prestigious restaurants.
Beyond his professional accomplishments, David had a deep love for the outdoors. He reveled in hunting and fishing, finding solace and happiness in the beauty of nature. These hobbies brought him moments of joy and allowed him to connect with the world around him.
In addition to his career and hobbies, David held dear relationships with his family and friends. He is survived by his loving mother, Peggy Eulert of Paradise, Kansas; brothers, Drew (Crystal) Keil of Overland Park and Owen Keil of Paradise; as well as his significant other, Gela Parrish of Shawnee, Kansas.
David’s father Curtis Keil preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be Saturday, November 18th at 11:00 AM at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory located at 2509 Vine St in Hays. Private family burial will take place in Fairport, Kansas
Visitation will take place on November 17th, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the funeral home.
Memories and words of comfort may be shared on David’s tribute page at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com
David Scott Keil will be missed immensely by all who have had the pleasure of knowing him. May his memory live on in our hearts.
