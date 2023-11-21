  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Christopher M. Pittman

Christopher M. Pittman, 39, born on February 10, 1984, recently passed away on November 17, 2023.

Visitation will be held on November 25, 2023, at Cedar Crest Memorial Chapel, 32665 Lexington Ave, De Soto, Kansas, starting at 6:00 PM. The service will follow at the same location, beginning at 7:00 PM.