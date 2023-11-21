Councilmembers Melissa Cheatham and Holly Grummert were absent from the meeting.
What’s happening?
This type of incentive, usually called a CID, levies a special sales tax on a set geographic area for a certain period of time. The money raised by the temporary tax is then used to reimburse the developer for certain costs incurred.
In this case, the two CIDs associated with the Brookridge project are expected to raise a combined $47 million over their lifetimes on top of other incentives. The incentive package Overland Park approved for Brookridge is valued at roughly $200 million.
Initially, the sales tax was expected to start in 2022 and was later pushed back to 2024.
Now, the special sales tax won’t start until mid-2026.
Bob Johnson, a Polsinelli attorney who represents the developer, Curtin Property, told the Overland Park City Council Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee last week that there’s no sense in starting the clock on the sales tax since there’s no commercial activity at the site yet.
The community broke ground on Brookridge this year
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
