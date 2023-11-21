The $2 billion Brookridge mixed-use development project in Overland Park near I-435 and Antioch Road is behind schedule.

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted 8-2 to approve a continuance on the first of two community improvement districts associated with the Brookridge project, now dubbed Meridian.

Councilmember Faris Farassati opposed the extension, in line with his past votes against incentives for Brookridge and some other developments in Overland Park. Councilmember Scott Hamblin also voted no.