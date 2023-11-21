  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Overland Park

Overland Park approves delay for Brookridge development incentives

Brookridge redevelopment in Overland Park, now called Meridian, will feature mixed-use development.

The Brookridge redevelopment, now called Meridian, will feature many acres of mixed-use development. Image via Curtin Property Co.

The $2 billion Brookridge mixed-use development project in Overland Park near I-435 and Antioch Road is behind schedule. 

On Monday, the Overland Park City Council voted 8-2 to approve a continuance on the first of two community improvement districts associated with the Brookridge project, now dubbed Meridian. 

Councilmember Faris Farassati opposed the extension, in line with his past votes against incentives for Brookridge and some other developments in Overland Park. Councilmember Scott Hamblin also voted no. 

Here's a little about me and my background:

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.