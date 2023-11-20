Sharon Hope Drake

November 18, 1938 — November 16, 2023

Overland Park — Sharon Hope (Edwards) Drake, age 84 passed away at her home in Overland Park, KS on November 16, 2023. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 PM with service to follow at 2 PM on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, Overland Park, KS. Private burial in Garfield, KS.

Sharon was born November 18, 1938 in Columbia, MO to Harold and Hope (McCarty) Edwards. She was a 1956 graduate of Hickman High School in Columbia, MO and received her BS in speech therapy from the University of Missouri in 1960. She was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. Sharon began her career providing speech therapy to Kansas City, MO elementary students. She later returned as a speech therapist and was a beloved member of the Meadowmere Elementary staff in the Grandview MO school district, retiring in 2001. Sharon often shared fond memories of students, parents and teachers.