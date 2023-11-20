Sean David Borton, 49, of Tonganoxie, passed away on November 9, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 15th, 1974 to Richard and Mary (Barrett) Borton in Bellevue, Nebraska, but his family moved to Lawrence, Kansas in 1978.

In his youth, Sean was active in Cub Scouts, and local sports. This eventually led to Boy Scouts and 4-H Shooting Sports. His air rifle team in 4-H won many awards, and Sean once placed 17th in a national competition.

After high school, Sean joined the National Guard, worked as a police officer in Salina, Kansas, and then joined the Army full time. While deployed to Iraq, he was diagnosed with cancer, and received a medical discharge.