Samuel H. Alshouse

July 18th, 1986 – September 6th, 2023

Sam was the much-loved only child of Howard and Kathleen Alshouse, bringing limitless joy to their home. Born in Kansas City, MO on July 18, 1986, he died too soon, on Sept. 6, 2023, at his home in Kansas City, due to bronchopneumonia, complicated by high blood pressure.

Sam was a 2005 graduate of Blue Valley North and KU in 2011. He earned a degree in Political Science and was an avid reader. He was also adept with computers, building high speed systems from components and being his dad’s personal “Help Desk” with technology. He reluctantly assisted his dad with major house projects through the years, including re-siding the house and building its deck. He had excellent spatial skills like his mother and could figure out complicated cuts and streamlined processes. During his childhood he played baseball on teams including the Lugnuts. During his teens and into adulthood he enjoyed video gaming.