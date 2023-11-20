Ruby Janice Bowlin

Overland Park, Kansas – Ruby Janice “Jan” Bowlin, 86, passed away on Sunday, November 12th, 2023. Jan was born June 13th, 1937 in Conway, MO. She is survived by her daughter Deana Fustini, son Darrel “Bruce” Bowlin, her granddaughter Rachel Fustini and her great granddog Sabina Fustini. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com.