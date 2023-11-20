  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Robert L. Howell

January 15, 1941 — November 15, 2023

Leawood — Robert L. Howell passed away peacefully at home with family in Leawood, Kansas on November 15, 2023. He was nearly 83 years old.

Robert was born near Rock Port, Missouri to Mary Dale and Frank Howell on January 15, 1941. He grew up in Rock Port, graduating as valedictorian of his high school class. Later he earned an electrical engineering degree from Iowa State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota.