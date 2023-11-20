Lenexa, Kansas – Raymond Thomas Hurley Jr, 84, passed away peacefully on 11/15/2023. Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Mary Hurley. Ray leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Sara Hurley, sons Patrick Hurley (Judy) and Michael Hurley (Kristina), grandsons Jack and Nicholas Hurley, and niece Saundra Roche (Tim).

Ray was a graduate of Rockhurst High School and went on to graduate from Notre Dame University, before serving a short time in the Air Force. He was a huge sports fan; the pinnacle was seeing the World Cup in Dallas. Ray loved to read and travel; Ireland was his favorite spot where he traveled several times with his wife and family. He worked most of his life to provide a wonderful home for his wife and children. He will be deeply missed by friends and family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.