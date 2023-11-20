Perry was born in Kansas City and as a proud Kansas Citian, he spent his entire life there. He worked in several different industries, including marketing, advertising – and in the dog treat industry, well suited by his devotion for animals. That devotion was equally matched by his love for music, leading him to jump at the opportunity to work as Sales Director for the family’s radio station, KFEZ.

Overland Park, Kansas – Perry Alexander Beal, 63, died at KU Medical Center on November 15 surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife Jeannine Beal (née Chalfant); his sons Alexander Beal (Sarah Yurgealitis) and Jackson Beal (Miranda Luster) of Denver, Colorado; and his daughter Jillian Beal. He also leaves behind his mother Melinda Beal (née Lewi); his brother Christopher Beal (Tim Van Zandt); his sister Elizabeth Kissick (Mark) and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Beal.

Perry graduated from the University of Kansas’ William Allen White School of Journalism and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon. Perry was involved with many different community organizations over the years including: KC Rotary Club, Kansas City Jazz Orchestra and the Volunteer Center of Johnson County.

He developed a fondness for music at a young age, which he cultivated by learning the drums – a hobby he enjoyed throughout his life. Perry loved sports, especially the Kansas Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs. If you had any doubt about his allegiance to KU, just ask any of his friends who went to another school: especially if they attended MU or K-State. He particularly loved making campfire stew under the stars, skiing in Steamboat Springs, Colorado and throwing the football at the sandbar in Nantucket. All of his accomplishments and many passions paled in comparison to the true bliss he felt when sitting in the living room of his home spending quality time with his family and dogs.

Services will be held at Leawood United Methodist Church located at 2915 95th Street on Monday, November 20th at 1pm. The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to: KSDS Assistance Dogs, Inc. http://www.ksds.org/ , Leawood United Methodist Church or a charity of your choice.

www.KCcremation.com