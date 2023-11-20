  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Perry Alexander Beal

March 27, 1960 – November 15, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Perry Alexander Beal, 63, died at KU Medical Center on November 15 surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife Jeannine Beal (née Chalfant); his sons Alexander Beal (Sarah Yurgealitis) and Jackson Beal (Miranda Luster) of Denver, Colorado; and his daughter Jillian Beal. He also leaves behind his mother Melinda Beal (née Lewi); his brother Christopher Beal (Tim Van Zandt); his sister Elizabeth Kissick (Mark) and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Beal.

Perry was born in Kansas City and as a proud Kansas Citian, he spent his entire life there. He worked in several different industries, including marketing, advertising – and in the dog treat industry, well suited by his devotion for animals. That devotion was equally matched by his love for music, leading him to jump at the opportunity to work as Sales Director for the family’s radio station, KFEZ.