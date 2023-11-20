  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

JoAnn Cordell

July 16, 1931 – November 14, 2023

JoAnn Cordell, 92 years old, of Overland Park, KS passed away on November 14, 2023.

JoAnn was born to Roy and Josephine O’Brien on July 16, 1931 at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN.  She attended Lincoln High School and graduated in 1949. She went on to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln to pursue a degree in Education.  After graduating from college, she taught in an elementary school where she impacted many children’s lives with her positive outlook and love of adventure.