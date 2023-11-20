JoAnn Cordell

JoAnn was born to Roy and Josephine O’Brien on July 16, 1931 at Saint Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN. She attended Lincoln High School and graduated in 1949. She went on to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln to pursue a degree in Education. After graduating from college, she taught in an elementary school where she impacted many children’s lives with her positive outlook and love of adventure.

JoAnn was married to Richard Cordell on December 27, 1952. They were married at First Plymouth Congregational Church in Lincoln, NE. The couple went on to have three children Cindy, Becky and Richard II.

JoAnn was an active member of PEO in each city in which she lived. JoAnn enjoyed meeting new people and was a volunteer for many years of her life. She volunteered with Hospice, Meals on Wheels and Welcome Wagon.

JoAnn’s positive outlook was contagious, and you were a better person with each interaction you had with her. She had an adventurous spirit never hesitating to hop in the car and go explore. JoAnn’s sense of humor will always be one of her best qualities. Her family would be able to recall countless evenings spent laughing together and drinking wine. JoAnn’s family was everything to her. Not to mention her strong bond with the countless friends she has made over the years. These friendships meant the world to her and she cherished her time with each and every one of you. JoAnn was a dog lover and we frequently laughed about measuring time by what dog she had at that point of her life. Her positivity, love, support and adventurous spirit will live on forever.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents Josephine and Roy O’Brien, her husband Richard Cordell, and grandson Simon Traster.

She is survived by her children Cindy Felty, Becky (David) Quinn, Richard II (Mellissa) Cordell. Grandchildren: Kim (Adam), Megan (Carl), Sean (Ellen), Lauren, Rawleigh, Emelia, Triston, Krista and Alexa. Great Grandchildren: Eliot, Sam, Ellamae, Olivia, Isabell, Rhyleigh, Caden, Landon, Skyler, Logan and Dominic.

All of us are better people for having known JoAnn.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org/donation or PEO Projects: Cottey College.

There will be a Celebration of Life for JoAnn, Friday, November 24, from 11:00AM – 1:30PM at Tallgrass Creek Senior Living, Overland Park, KS.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mtmoriah.net for the Cordell family.