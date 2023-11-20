  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Ann Engel

January 5, 1946 – November 13, 2023

Overland Park, Kansas – Ann Elizabeth (Kirchner) Engel was born January 5th, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri. She started school at St. Francis Xavier up until 3rd grade. After 3rd grade she went to Loretto Academy and graduated from there in 1964.

Ann married the love of her life, Daniel L. Engel, in 1970. Together they were blessed with two children and five grandchildren: Dana Wade (Paul) – Maddie and Spencer, Kevin Engel (Erin) – Jackson, Angela, and Ava.