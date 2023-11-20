Ann married the love of her life, Daniel L. Engel, in 1970. Together they were blessed with two children and five grandchildren: Dana Wade (Paul) – Maddie and Spencer, Kevin Engel (Erin) – Jackson, Angela, and Ava.

Overland Park, Kansas – Ann Elizabeth (Kirchner) Engel was born January 5th, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri. She started school at St. Francis Xavier up until 3rd grade. After 3rd grade she went to Loretto Academy and graduated from there in 1964.

In the 1960’s, Ann graduated from Inhalation Therapy School, now known as Respiratory Therapy. She worked 32 years in the field at many hospitals: Menorah, Veterans in K.C., Mo, Bethany Hospital in K.C., KS, Research Hospital and retired from St. Joseph Hospital after 20 years.

She was preceded in death by adoptive parents: Louis L Kirchner and Alice M. Collins Kirchner and birth mother, Janet Motsinger.

The family would like to thank Enhabit Hospice for their wonderful care: Tim, Tom, Bobby, Janice, Carrie, and many others. Also, a big thank you to Connie Bodyk and Linda Wild.

Visitation will be from 9-10am with a Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 am on Saturday December 23, 2023, at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave.

Ann was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. She will be deeply missed. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com.