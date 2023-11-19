  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Driver reports being shot at on I-35 in Overland Park

Traffic on northbound I-35 near the I-635 interchange backs up as police investigate a reported shooting Saturday afternoon.

Traffic on northbound I-35 near the I-635 interchange backs up as police investigate a reported shooting Saturday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Overland Park Police are investigating after one driver allegedly fired shots at another on Interstate 35 Saturday afternoon.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that Mission Police responded to the initial call from the victim at 4:07 p.m.

According to radio traffic, the caller reported that the driver of a red Audi shot at them while both vehicles were northbound on I-35 near the exit to northbound I-635.