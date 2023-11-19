Driver reports being shot at on I-35 in Overland Park

Traffic on northbound I-35 near the I-635 interchange backs up as police investigate a reported shooting Saturday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
Overland Park Police are investigating after one driver allegedly fired shots at another on Interstate 35 Saturday afternoon.
Recorded radio traffic indicates that Mission Police responded to the initial call from the victim at 4:07 p.m.
According to radio traffic, the caller reported that the driver of a red Audi shot at them while both vehicles were northbound on I-35 near the exit to northbound I-635.
Mission officers met with the victim and determined that the shots were fired in Overland Park city limits.
At about 4:30 p.m., officers closed the exit ramp from northbound I-35 to northbound I-635 as they searched for any evidence of gunfire. The ramp reopened shortly after 5 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
It’s unknown if any of the gunshots damaged the victim’s vehicle.
No other details were immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident can contact Overland Park Police at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.
