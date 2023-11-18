  Mike Frizzell  - Fires

Overland Park home destroyed by fire, family of 3 displaced

Fire crews respond to a house fire in Overland Park on Saturday.

Fire crews at a home on 87th Terrace Saturday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Three people were displaced by a house fire on Saturday afternoon in Overland Park.

Firefighters from Overland Park Fire, the Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Leawood Fire were called to the house at 5931 West 87th Terr. at 12:57 p.m.