Overland Park home destroyed by fire, family of 3 displaced

Firefighters from Overland Park Fire, the Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Leawood Fire were called to the house at 5931 West 87th Terr. at 12:57 p.m.

Three people were displaced by a house fire on Saturday afternoon in Overland Park.

A neighbor called 911, reporting that the house was “fully engulfed” by fire. The caller said they thought it may have started in the garage.

Jason Rhodes, an Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson, said fire crews arrived to report heavy smoke and fire visible from the single-family home.

“Firefighters immediately went to work attacking exterior fires on three sides of the home while additional crews began searching the structure to be sure everyone was out safely,” Rhodes said in a news release. “Moments later, reports came in that everyone was out of the structure.”

The fire was declared to be under control after about 30 minutes.

“Unfortunately, fire damaged the entire structure, and the home is likely a loss,” Rhodes said. “A family of three is displaced by the fire and will stay with relatives.”

Fire investigators remained at the scene into Saturday evening, working to determine the cause.

No injuries were reported.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.