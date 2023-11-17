Here’s where you can find some festive fun in Johnson County this weekend.

For those of you who are ready to break out the holiday spirit, Johnson County has a number of holiday events for you to choose from this weekend. But if you’re hoping to wait until after Thanksgiving to catch sight of Santa or light up the tree, don’t worry — there are non-Christmasy events to choose from as well.

Sip, Mingle & Jingle at Lenexa Public Market

A holiday party with a more adult angle will happen this Friday at Lenexa Public Market, from 5 to 9 p.m.

Drink and food specials will be on offer as patrons can browse the market’s vendors for some early holiday shopping deals. Live music will be provided by local husband-and-wife duo Blue Ridge Heart.

The Wildwoods folk trio performs in Lenexa

Enchantment of a more musical variety can be had this Saturday with a performance by local folk music trio The Wildwoods at 7 p.m. at Lenexa’s Green Guitar Folk House on Pflumm Road.

The group is expected to play songs from all three of their albums, including one released this year. Tickets are $20.

Holiday Kid Makers Market at Lenexa Public Market

More holiday fun at Lenexa Public Market, but this one’s for the kids.

Shop for homemade goods made by kids throughout the Johnson County community on Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can shop for items like paintings, homemade soaps, and decorative candles.

Gobbler Grind Marathon at Corporate Woods

Burn off some calories ahead of Turkey Day this Sunday with the 30th annual Gobbler Grind Marathon in Overland Park, which starts at Founder’s Park inside Corporate Woods at 8 a.m.

For less avid turkey trotters, the event also features a half marathon and a 5K course. The price to register goes up after Friday.

Overland Park Mayor’s Holiday Fest

Downtown Overland Park turns into a winter wonderland this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for that city’s annual yuletide celebration.

This free event will feature live music, a visit from Santa, a children’s toy train ride, a snow globe photo booth and the lighting of the mayor’s Christmas tree, above, at 6 p.m.