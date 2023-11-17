  Lucie Krisman  - Events

This weekend in Johnson County — Tree lightings, turkey trots and more

Weekend holiday events Johnson County

Here's where you can find some festive fun in Johnson County this weekend. Photo via city of Overland Park website.

Happy Friday and happy (early) holidays, Johnson County!

For those of you who are ready to break out the holiday spirit, Johnson County has a number of holiday events for you to choose from this weekend. But if you’re hoping to wait until after Thanksgiving to catch sight of Santa or light up the tree, don’t worry — there are non-Christmasy events to choose from as well.

Here’s where you can find some festive fun in Johnson County this weekend.

Hi! I'm Lucie Krisman, and I cover the city of Leawood and the Blue Valley School District for the Post.

My work reporting on local government and the local business community is made possible by the support of our subscribers. To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe: THANK YOU!If you aren't a subscriber yet, please support our work by trying one today — your first month is just $1

Here's a little about me and my background:

I'm a native of Tulsa, Okla., but have been living in Kansas since I moved here to attend KU, where I earned my degree in journalism. Prior to joining the Post, I did work for The Pitch, the Eudora Times, the North Dakota Newspaper Association and KTUL in Tulsa.