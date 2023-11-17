USD 232 in De Soto planning to adopt open enrollment policy

Nevertheless, the school board also seeks to challenge the new law, with plans to call upon the Kansas Legislature to repeal it.

At a public hearing on Nov. 6, the school board had its final discussion about its nonresident student enrollment policy before it votes in December.

While the USD 232 in De Soto Board of Education has its reservations about the state’s open enrollment policy, the school board still plans to formally adopt it.

USD 232 has to draft a policy

The law, which was approved by Gov. Laura Kelly in 2022, allows for Kansas students to enroll in any public school district — regardless of whether they live within the district’s boundaries — provided there is space available.

The law requires public school districts to develop plans for enrolling nonresident students and setting standards for how many out-of-district students they can accept and how that will be determined.

The policy must be adopted on or before Jan. 1, 2024.

What’s included in the USD 232 policy

Under a revised draft plan, enrollment capacity in kindergarten through 8th grade will be determined by student-teacher ratio in each grade at each school.

For high school, capacity will be determined by student-teacher ratio for each building.

The draft plan says that on June 1 prior to the 2024-25 school year, the district would announce the number of open seats each grade has at each building.

Then, from June 1 to 30, nonresident students could apply to enroll in USD 232.

The number of open seats is a focus

If the number of applications is equal to or less than the number of open seats, all nonresident applicants would be accepted, according to the draft policy.

If the number of applications exceeds a school’s capacity, the district would use a lottery process to randomly choose nonresident students to fill the available slots.

Nonresident students can be denied enrollment only if there is no capacity and they are not selected in the lottery.

Certain nonresident students will get priority

Under the policy, nonresident students who would get priority include:

Any sibling of a nonresident student accepted to enroll in the district, with priority given when the nonresident student is first accepted.

Any nonresident student who is a military student as defined in K.S.A. 72-5139.

Any child who is in the custody of the Department for Children and Families and who is living in the home of a nonresident student who transfers to the district.

Any child who is experiencing homelessness shall be permitted to enroll in the school district of origin or the school district of residence.

Policy wording was changed in November

At the public hearing, Alvie Cater, assistant superintendent, announced some revisions to the draft policy, including:

A sentence was added that clarified priority status for exceptions to nonresident enrollment laws, specifically a student whose parent works for the school district. Instead of being part of the priority system, they would be considered a district resident.

“As long as that parent remains employed, then they (the student) can enroll as if they’re a resident,” Cater said.

The district also struck language it considered unnecessary, specifically a portion that discussed nonresident students who live outside of Kansas and attending school during this school year (2023-24).

“We have no such students, so we feel like that was just confusing,” Cater said.

The district is also exploring changes to current policy

While discussing the draft policy, Cater also brought up a suggestion for students who enter as juniors in USD 232.

The proposed change would allow students who go through their junior year in USD 232 to be able to finish it out, even if they move out of the district.

“They have the option to come back and complete their senior year and graduate from USD 232, as long as the student remains in good standing,” he said.

In addition to juniors, Cater also suggested the policy could cover grades 9-12.

“Because high school’s a difficult time anyway with transitions, and over the years, we’ve had families that have relocated as a sophomore and unfortunately, we wouldn’t allow them to come back as a junior,” he said. “What we’d like to do is present maybe an option for the board to consider that would focus strictly on grades 9 through 12.”

The changes to the current enrollment policy will be discussed for adoption during its Dec. 4 meeting.

No one spoke up during the public hearing

At October’s meeting, board members made it a point to want to hear from people at the public hearing.

“When people actually do hear about it, they do get upset and they do want to speak out about it,” said Board Member Brandi Jonasson at the time.

The school board approved a Notice of Hearing in the district’s official newspaper, The Johnson County Legal Record, and notified people through social media. However, nobody made comments during the public input session.

The board drafted a resolution to repeal open enrollment

During its November board meeting, the board also unanimously approved a resolution to repeal the law requiring nonresident open enrollment.

“The position of the board is that they would encourage the legislature to allow local boards of education to decide whether or not to allow nonresident students to enroll,” Cater said. “Essentially, the board believes that is a local decision and should remain as such.”

Cater said the resolution will be given to Kansas legislators who represent the areas where USD 232 is located and Gov. Kelly.

The USD 232 school board is also looking for input from other neighboring school boards to hear their perspectives on the new state law.

“I do know that there’s many districts, particularly in Sedgwick County and Johnson County, that would prefer to have the opportunity to make this decision solely on their own,” said Superintendent Cory Gibson.

The resolution will have no effect on the board’s adoption of the new nonresident student enrollment policy.

“At the meeting in December, we fully expect the board to adopt a policy which would comply with state laws,” Cater said.

