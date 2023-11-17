  Andrew Gaug  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 in De Soto planning to adopt open enrollment policy

Mill Valley High School first day

Seniors at Mill Valley High call on groups of freshmen to give them a tour of the high school on their first day. File photo.

While the USD 232 in De Soto Board of Education has its reservations about the state’s open enrollment policy, the school board still plans to formally adopt it.

At a public hearing on Nov. 6, the school board had its final discussion about its nonresident student enrollment policy before it votes in December.

Nevertheless, the school board also seeks to challenge the new law, with plans to call upon the Kansas Legislature to repeal it.

