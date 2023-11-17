  A message from the Shawnee Mission School District  - Sponsored posts

SMSD News: Shining through the visual arts

Quarterly art show

The first quarter of this school year has been a time for Shawnee Mission student artists and educators to shine.

The community has an opportunity to see student creativity on display in the first Quarterly Digital Art Show of the 2023-2024 school year. 

Click here to see the art show.