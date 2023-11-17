  Roxie Hammill  - Shawnee Mission School District

Faced with ongoing staff shortage, Shawnee Mission OKs retention payments

Shawnee Mission teacher recruitment efforts could get boost with new K-State partnership.

File photo.

In a move to encourage people to apply for a variety of hard-to-fill jobs, the Shawnee Mission School District has approved signing and retention payments through the end of its fiscal year, 2024.

The payments are an effort to get more people to apply for and stay in custodial, paraeducator, food service and aide jobs, which have some of the highest vacancies in the district.

School board members unanimously approved the incentives Monday night after brief discussion. The payments were to take effect the following day.