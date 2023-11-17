School board members unanimously approved the incentives Monday night after brief discussion. The payments were to take effect the following day.

The payments are an effort to get more people to apply for and stay in custodial, paraeducator, food service and aide jobs, which have some of the highest vacancies in the district.

In a move to encourage people to apply for a variety of hard-to-fill jobs, the Shawnee Mission School District has approved signing and retention payments through the end of its fiscal year, 2024.

How the incentives will work

The incentive program was set up in two tiers. The first tier includes center-based paraeducators, second shift custodians and food service managers.

All new first-tier hires after Tuesday will receive a $300 signing incentive. In addition, all employees in that tier get a $10-per-day retention payment. The retention money is paid on the normal payroll cycle for every day worked in the two-week period.

The payments for the second tier follow a similar structure but are not as high. Second tier jobs include first shift custodians, resource and pre-K paras, food service assistants and English language learner and pre-K aides.

Incentives for that group are $150 for signing as a new employee and $5 a day for retention for all employees in that category.

Jobs getting incentives have the most vacancies

The jobs selected for incentive payments are some with the most vacancies. For example, there are 26 vacant full-time equivalents in the district’s 111 positions for second shift custodians. The center-based paraeducator category has 39 vacancies out of 141 positions.

The payments could cost the district a maximum of $695,747. But that estimate is unlikely to be realized, since it depends on every employee having 100 percent attendance and all positions being filled. “While we hope that this has the impact of getting us fully staffed, we don’t see it as realistic that we would be paying out all of these signing payments,” said Michael Schumacher, associate superintendent of human resources, in a memo to the board.

The money will come from savings due to unfilled positions.

Administrators proposed the incentives rather than an increase in hourly pay because the budget could not sustain a pay increase at full staffing levels, said Superintendent Michelle Hubbard.

Classified pay scales were earlier reworked for other pay groups, taking effect in the current school year.

Other recent Shawnee Mission staff shortage and pay bump news:

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.