The holidays were alive and well in downtown Shawnee for Christkindlmarkt at the final Moonlight Market of the season.

On Thursday in front of Shawnee City Hall, the final event for the 2023 Moonlight Market season brought the holiday spirit, from Santa visits to dancing to the mayor’s annual tree lighting.

A variety of local food trucks and businesses served food and drinks, while performers like the Mill Valley High School Jag Singers, Nallia School of Dance, Elaine Fox Vocal Studio and The Driscoll School of Irish Dance entered the audience.