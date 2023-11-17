Obituaries Nov 17, 2023 - Obituaries Local obituaries for Nov. 14-16 Share this story: Below is a list of local obituaries from Nov. 14-16, 2023. Melba M. Ingram Jo Susan Mercer Mario Anthony “Foot” Batrez Dori Evelyn Born Haden Olander Elder Renee Gibson Blum Rudd Adonis Laurence “Pilla Cat” Knight Catherine Ann Criqui Malinda “Mindy” Green David F. Hahlen Patricia Ann Caple Yolanda Marie Clymer Kathleen Anne Kimmel Deborah Kipp Marlene Lemken Michael Levan Helen Louise McLane Robert L. Parmenter Timothy M. “Tim” Schultz Dixie Louise Wantoch John Tolman McCourt Jean Ramirez Sue Sykes
