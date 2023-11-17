The new Whole Foods Market off of W. 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park is officially open.

This more than 45,500-square-foot store replaces the former Whole Foods nearby at 6621 W. 119th St., according to a company press release.

There are more than 750 local items in stock at the store including products from Messner Bee Farm, Two Niles Co. and Grace’s Best.

Tortilla chips from Yolí Tortillera, winner of the 2023 James Beard Award for Outstanding Bakery, will also be on the shelves.

The new Overland Park location also features an upgraded coffee bar, as well as interior and exterior gathering spaces, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to continue serving the wonderful community of Overland Park with this new, larger location,” store team leader Melissa Arnett said in the press release.

The new Whole Foods Market in Overland Park is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

🍎 Johnson County Educator Recruitment Fair

Several Johnson County school districts are hosting their first-ever collaborative job fair to attract and recruit educators to local schools.

The Blue Valley School District, Olathe School District and USD 232 in De Soto are hosting the fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 W. 143rd St., Overland Park.

Future educators can meet with all the school districts, learn about various open positions, discuss pathways to licensure, learn about degree programs and participate in on-site interviews.

No registration is required for the event.