  Juliana Garcia  - JoCo Notes

JoCo Notes: New Overland Park Whole Foods opens

Photo via Whole Foods Market website.

TGIF, Shawnee Mission!

☀️ Today’s forecast: Sunny. High: 52. Low: 33.

🚨 One thing to know

The new Whole Foods Market off of W. 119th Street and Blue Valley Parkway in Overland Park is officially open.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.