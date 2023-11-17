Foster Real Estate Report: Save money selling your house – what not to fix

First off, let’s talk kitchens and bathrooms. You might think a total remodel is the way to go, but it’s a common misconception. Unless you’re going to enjoy the remodel yourself, don’t do it just for the sale. Buyers have their own tastes, and you might not hit the mark.

Have you been thinking of selling your home and diving into endless repairs? Stop right there! Here are some items that you don’t need to fix when selling your house in 2023. Trust me; this could save you a fortune.

Instead, focus on smaller updates. A fresh coat of neutral paint, new cabinet hardware, and ensuring everything is sparkling clean (including baseboards, blinds, and windows) can make a world of difference without breaking the bank. And when it comes to flooring, unless it’s worn-out carpet, leave it be. The new owners might have different plans, and you want to give them that flexibility.

Now, let’s talk about the exterior. Cracked driveways and walkways? Leave them. Major landscaping? Not necessary. A well-maintained lawn, some fresh mulch, and a few colorful flowers are all you need for that crucial curb appeal.

And inside, avoid partial fixes and over-upgrading for your neighborhood. You want to make smart updates that appeal to a wide audience without over-investing in features that won’t pay off.

Remember, the goal is to make your home inviting and move-in ready, not to showcase your personal style.

So, if you’re ready to sell smart and save big, contact me today and let’s work up a game plan for your specific home.

Modern living at its finest

Less than five years old – step into a remarkable home that checks all the boxes for modern living. This stunning property features an open floor plan on the main level, creating a seamless flow between living spaces. Here’s a video of my latest listing at 9206 Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO

More information here

Johnson County market update

This week in Johnson County there were 1315 active listings, and 1002 listings went under contract (Source: Heartland MLS, November 17, 2023).