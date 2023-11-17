  A message from Maggie Foster, ReeceNichols Realtor  - Sponsored posts

Foster Real Estate Report: Save money selling your house – what not to fix

Let Maggie Foster help guide you through Johnson County's Real Estate market.

Have you been thinking of selling your home and diving into endless repairs? Stop right there! Here are some items that you don’t need to fix when selling your house in 2023. Trust me; this could save you a fortune.

First off, let’s talk kitchens and bathrooms. You might think a total remodel is the way to go, but it’s a common misconception. Unless you’re going to enjoy the remodel yourself, don’t do it just for the sale. Buyers have their own tastes, and you might not hit the mark.