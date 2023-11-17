Here’s a look at the top choices:

If you’re on dessert duty or just need some help putting your holiday menu together, Post readers supplied many recommendations for local places to pick up the best pie or holiday dessert.

The Upper Crust — Overland Park

Based in downtown Overland Park, The Upper Crust got the most nominations of any Johnson County pie shop.

One reader wrote that it’s “without a double the best pie in the city,” adding that they can’t “walk or drive by without stopping in.”

Another called it “simply the best.”

The Upper Crust has sold out of its Thanksgiving pies on pre-order and won’t have any pies for walk-ins to buy next week either, according to their website. The Upper Crust will be open Saturday, Nov. 18, until 4 p.m. or until it sells out of goodies.

The bakery is already advertising some of its featured items for December, which includes a cranberry pecan pie, cranberry coconut macaroon cookies and gingerbread cookies.

Pie Goddess — Olathe

Based in Olathe, Pie Goddess is a home pie bakery that also garnered multiple nominations from Post readers.

The bakery does offer some traditional pies but specializes in pies with “highly decorative crusts.”

Specialty pies are $65 on Pie Goddess’ Thanksgiving menu, while traditional pies — including pecan and salted caramel apple — are $38. Customers can also order a tray of brownies for $24. Alternatively, you can order a “Thanksgiving Trio” featuring one specialty pie, one traditional pie and brownies for $110.

Thanksgiving pre-orders can be submitted via text at (913) 538-1433 or email at piegoddesskansas@gmail.com.

Rye — Leawood

Rye, which started in Leawood’s Mission Farms, also came highly recommended from Post readers.

In particular, Rhonda Orndorff suggests their banana cream pie.

Rye is still offering some order ahead desserts for Thanksgiving, but many choices are sold out. As of Thursday, customers could still order Rye’s chocolate peanut butter pie. Rye is also offering mini cinnamon rolls in a take-and-bake option or a pre-baked option.

Find more information about Thanksgiving pre-ordering here.

Village Inn — Mission

The Village Inn in Mission, at 5800 Broadmoor St., isn’t accepting online orders of pies or other menu items at this time.

But, Gary Foster wrote on Facebook that it has “very good quality” pies that rival the Tippin’s “pies of old.”

Mary Hodges recommends their lemon meringue pie, calling it “wonderful.”

Village Inn locations serve pies by the slice in all sorts of flavors, such as a layered pumpkin supreme, french silk, country apple, peach and chocolate peanut butter cup.

Lemon Cake Bakery — Leawood

From the team that previously ran the popular Kansas City eatery Cafe Europa, Lemon Cake Bakery hasn’t quite opened its new Mission Farms shop yet.

But, it is taking holiday preorders on some fall pies and other treats. Customers can pick from a list of nine-inch cakes, including a lemon cake and a red velvet cake. The bakery is also offering a pumpkin pie and a bourbon pecan pie for pre-order.

Place your pre-orders at (816) 523-1212. Availability is limited, according to the Lemon Cake Bakery Facebook.

