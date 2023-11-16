  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Renee Gibson Blum Rudd

Renee Gibson Blum Rudd age 96 of Shawnee, Kansas passed away on November 10, 2023.

Renee was born in Camden, New Jersey and lived there until she attended Collinswood High School when they moved to Haddonfield. She worked for Bell Telephone, RCA Victor and Campbell Soup while in high school. After graduating, she worked full time for Bell Telephone. Renee also attended drama school in Philadelphia two nights a week for 9 months. Her goal was to be a movie star.

August 5, 1945, Renee met William Blum who had just returned from World War II where he was a B24 pilot with over 25 missions. Bill was shot down over Germany and taken as a prisoner of war for 9 months. He was just back home and recouping in Atlantic City when she met him at a USO Club.