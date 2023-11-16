Renee Gibson Blum Rudd

August 5, 1945, Renee met William Blum who had just returned from World War II where he was a B24 pilot with over 25 missions. Bill was shot down over Germany and taken as a prisoner of war for 9 months. He was just back home and recouping in Atlantic City when she met him at a USO Club.

Renee was born in Camden, New Jersey and lived there until she attended Collinswood High School when they moved to Haddonfield. She worked for Bell Telephone, RCA Victor and Campbell Soup while in high school. After graduating, she worked full time for Bell Telephone. Renee also attended drama school in Philadelphia two nights a week for 9 months. Her goal was to be a movie star.

After 4 short months Renee married Bill in Las Vegas where he was stationed. Shortly thereafter Bill retired from the military and they returned to his hometown of Dansville, New York. Bill worked in his family’s shoe business and later became the sole owner of the Blum Shoe store.

Renee was a housewife, worked in the shoe store during holidays and was a mother of 4 (Christopher, Diana, Jeffery, and Jamie). She enjoyed archery, golf, playing cards and supporting her children’s activities.

In 1965, they moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. William passed away suddenly June 6, 1972, of an apparent aneurism. She was remarried to Hartley Rudd in 1978 in Ft. Lauderdale. Upon his death in 1991, Renee moved to Union Town, PA., then to Martha’s Vineyard, then Shawnee, KS.

Renee loved to travel, especially with her daughter, Diana. She has been to Japan, China, Hong Kong, France, Italy, England, Iceland, Ecuador, Galapagos Islands, Israel, Egypt, Guatemala, Hawaii, and the Bahamas.

For years Renee volunteered for Hospice. She was under their compassionate care for the last 2 years of her life. She died peacefully on Friday, November 10th in the home of her son Christopher and wife Dawn.

Renee is survived by:

In keeping with her wishes, a burial service and a celebration of her life will take place at the Blum Family plots at Greenmount Cemetery in Dansville, New York in the summer of 2024.