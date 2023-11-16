  Juliana Garcia  - Prairie Village

Prairie Village police’s No Shave November benefits Shawnee Mission student

Prairie Village police officers with Shawnee Mission East junior Carlie Foutch (center) and her mom Misty Kramer (center-right). Photo courtesy Prairie Village Police Department.

Prairie Village Police are putting the razors away in support of a young Shawnee Mission East student who is fighting for her life.

The police department is going a full month this November without shaving their facial hair — which is normally against policy — as part of its third annual No Shave November fundraising effort.

This year, the beneficiary is SM East junior Carlie Foutch, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia three years ago.

👋 Hi! I'm Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.

A little bit about me and my background:

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor's degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.