Melba M. Ingram

Feb. 18, 1927 – Nov. 14, 2023

Melba M. Ingram, age 96, of Basehor, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Providence Place in Kansas City, Kansas, surrounded by her loving family. Melba was born February 18, 1927 in Almartha, Missouri to George and Lillie Naugle Shindler.

Melba attended grade school in Almartha, and high school at Gainesville, Missouri. She came to Kansas City at an early age. She was employed by Russell Stover, Cudahy Packing Company, and Colgate Company.