Melba attended grade school in Almartha, and high school at Gainesville, Missouri. She came to Kansas City at an early age. She was employed by Russell Stover, Cudahy Packing Company, and Colgate Company.

Melba M. Ingram, age 96, of Basehor, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Providence Place in Kansas City, Kansas, surrounded by her loving family. Melba was born February 18, 1927 in Almartha, Missouri to George and Lillie Naugle Shindler.

She met Leo Ingram in 1949. They were married October 18, 1951 in Berryville, Arkansas; and to this union two children were born.

She was later employed by Kansas City, Kansas School District 500 for 23 years, retiring in 1989. Melba enjoyed gardening, cooking and traveling. She was proud of growing and selling prize tomatoes. Melba was a charter member of Victory Hills Baptist Church . She had been a resident of Providence Place Nursing Home for 7 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.

Melba is survived by her husband Leo Ingram of 72 years; daughters Sharon Crawford (Jack) of Lee’s Summit, Mo., and Debra Ingram of Shawnee, Ks.; four grandchildren – Meagan Adams (Logan), Matt Crawford (Roseanna), Sara Ebel (Andy), Abby Stern (Andrew); and six great grandchildren; and many more family and friends.

The visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 20th at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Burial will follow at the Glenwood Cemetery in Basehor, KS.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to your favorite charity.