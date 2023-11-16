  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mario Anthony “Foot” Batrez

Mario Anthony Batrez, 30, of Kansas City, MO passed away on October 29th, 2023.

Born on April 22nd, 1993 to Mother, Sheree Magee and Father, Mark Batrez in Merriam, KS.

Mario worked as a Mechanic for Midwest Scrap Management. He was very proficient within his job and dedicated to giving 100% every time.