Mario Anthony “Foot” Batrez

Mario worked as a Mechanic for Midwest Scrap Management. He was very proficient within his job and dedicated to giving 100% every time.

To know Mario is to know one of the most hardheaded, yet loving, selfless, funny, caring, crazy, honest human beings. His silly personality was definitely the reason that he lit up any room he walked into. Mario’s perfect smile was contagious, he could make anyone’s day better with that smile of his. To know Mario is to know an amazing, stand up father to his kids. Mario was such a family man. He loved his kids as they were his pride and joy – the reason he pushed to be better every single day. Carter Batrez and Paisley Batrez were his world. Together they would do everything and anything to make for a new adventure each day they spent together. Mario’s life had many ups and downs as we all do, but he never let the tribulations define his life or future. He remained strong willed, and stayed determined to conquer anything he put his mind to. Mario loved to watch sports and was a huge KC Chiefs fan! Mario also loved to cook, be outdoors, try new restaurants, build new things, fix up on cars, etc. he did it all! We will continue to keep his legacy and name alive, as we learn to cope without seeing his face or hearing his voice everyday, but knowing he is looking down on us. As he would want nothing but for us to keep on, keeping on! Mario will be so, so deeply missed.

Mario is survived by his two loving children, Carter Batrez (Son, 7 years old) and Paisley Batrez (Daughter, 6 years old) and his legacy shall live on through the both of them. He is also survived by his Mother Sheree Magee, younger Sister Marissa Magee, younger Sister Janiece Knight and many other family members and friends who all loved him so much.

He was preceded in death by his younger Brother, Adonis Knight.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 18th from 10:00am-11:00am at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Olathe, Kansas.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 18th from 11:00am-12:00pm, with Bryan Mann officiating.

Flowers can be sent to Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Olathe, Kansas.

Mario’s services will be livestreamed at the scheduled service time.