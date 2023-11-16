  Andrew Gaug  - Lenexa

Lenexa residents get to pick the new mural coming to Old Town

Lenexa Old Town Activity Center mural

The the southwest corner of the Lenexa Community Center building, where the 900-foot mural will wrap around. Photo courtesy City of Lenexa.

As work on the Lenexa Community Center ramps up next month, the City of Lenexa is letting residents choose the mural that will grace it.

Until Jan. 7, residents can vote here on what will be the next mural to greet visitors at the renovated location.

