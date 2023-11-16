  Andrew Gaug  - Shawnee

La Cocina de Mary brings Central American cuisine to Shawnee

Chicken sandwich

A dish served at La Cocina de Mary. Photo via La Cocina de Mary Facebook page.

A new bistro-style restaurant in Shawnee combines the two different cultures of its owners.

Located at 13220 W. 62nd Terrace, La Cocina de Mary, or Mary’s Kitchen, serves up a variety of Mexican and Salvadoran dishes inspired by its co-owners’ upbringings.

👋 Hi! I'm Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Shawnee Mission Post.

The work I do every day — from going to city council and planning commission meeting to staying on top of business openings and closings — is only possible because of our subscribers.

To the more than 7,000 of you who already subscribe, THANK YOU! If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our work covering your community by signing up for a trial today — your first month of full access is just $1.