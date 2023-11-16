La Cocina de Mary brings Central American cuisine to Shawnee

Located at 13220 W. 62nd Terrace, La Cocina de Mary , or Mary’s Kitchen, serves up a variety of Mexican and Salvadoran dishes inspired by its co-owners’ upbringings.

A new bistro-style restaurant in Shawnee combines the two different cultures of its owners.

The business is co-owned by Martin Lopez and Mary Bel Elias

Located in Shawnee’s Mill Creek Center, near other restaurants like Blind Box BBQ and Goodcents, the business moved into the former Juan Jose’s Taqueria space.

It serves Mexican specialties like tacos, burritos, mojarra frita (a fish-centric dish) and sweet and savory items like banana empanadas and pastelitos, as well as dishes from El Salvador, like pupusas and beef broth with vegetables.

The restaurant prides itself on using fresh ingredients from local sources.

The goal of the restaurant is to make people feel at home

“We strive to provide our customers with a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and we are committed to providing exceptional service,” the couple states on its website.

The couple already has experience making people feel home in Johnson County, as they own and operate La Mexicanita grocery store at 7620 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park.

The business is open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It can also be reached by calling (913) 261-9857.

