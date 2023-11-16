Jo Susan Mercer, 77, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1946 in Topeka, Kansas to Duane and Betty (Stout) Smith.

She was a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi, where she enjoyed serving on their executive board. She enjoyed her friend’s company when playing Mahjong on a regular basis. Susan loved all things crafty, especially quilting and scrapbooking. She supported veterans by making quilts for Quilts of Valor. She enjoyed all of the quilting retreats, as well as the numerous quilting groups in which she belonged. She was a longtime supporter of Kansas City sports teams, and loved cheering on her K-State Wildcats. She attended many sporting events for her own children and grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her loving sons Dustin (Keir) Mercer, grandchildren Ryanne, Joshua, and Timothy Mercer, grandchildren Nick, AJ, Camaryn, and Brody Mercer, brother Mike (Elisa) Smith, and nephews Travis, Noel, and Jeremy Smith.