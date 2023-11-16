  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Haden Olander Elder

Haden Elder’s passing on Saturday, November 11, 2023 has been publicly announced.

According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Memorial service, on November 18, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 102 Commercial Street, Bendena, Kansas.