Adonis Laurence “Pilla Cat” Knight

Adonis attended Olathe North High School and graduated in 2018. He then went to University of Central Missouri, in Warrensburg, MO where he studied Criminal Justice. In May of 2022, Adonis graduated from UCM with honors. Getting his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice and his Undergraduate Degree in Terrorism and Homeland Security.

Adonis was employed at Target as an Executive Team Leader – Assets Protection. Adonis started as an intern in 2021 and grew very quickly within the company, excelling in his career that he loved.

Adonis, oh how he was such a remarkable young man. A true definition of a leader and role model in more ways than one. He not only wanted the best for himself, he wanted everyone around him to be their best version of themselves as well. He’d always motivate and push you to be better than you were the day before. Adonis created his own path for himself and stuck to it and boy did he know what he was doing. He continued to make his family and friends proud time and time again with all of his accomplishments. It was crazy how many things this guy could get done once he set his mind to it in a short period of time.

Adonis was the first in his family to go to college and graduate. He was so proud of that – so grateful for that. Adonis’s personality was one of kind. He was quiet and shy once you first met him but after you got to know him, the most silliest, loving man. Adonis could also be described as very respectful, caring, determined, funny and so many more wonderful things. His work ethic was one like no other. He rarely took days off although he did love to travel. He was such a foodie, if you’ve got a memory with him I’m sure it involves food at some point! He loved to try new foods, see new places, cook, watch sports, gym, run, etc. Adonis’s future was so bright and things were only getting brighter. Adonis was truly a gift to anyone who knew him. The world has become dimmer without him in it, and that darkness will forever remain. The pain everyone feels without him here is immeasurable. However, the memories and lessons he has given us all will carry and be spoken of everyday. As Adonis’s life was constantly evolving, he would want for us to keep evolving our own lives while having a good time. His greatness cut short, Adonis, we’ll miss you beyond words.

Adonis is survived by his Mother, Sheree Magee, his two older Sisters, Marissa Magee and Janiece Knight and so many more friends and family members whom he cherished.

He was preceded in death by his Grandmother, Wanda Knight, Grandfather William L Knight, III and his Father, William L Knight, IV.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 18th from 10:00am-11:00am at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Olathe, Kansas.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 18th from 11:00am-12:00pm, with Bryan Mann officiating.

Flowers can be sent to Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Olathe, Kansas.

Adonis service will be livestreamed at the scheduled service time.