  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Adonis Laurence “Pilla Cat” Knight

Adonis Laurence Knight, 23, of Lees Summit, MO passed away on October 29th, 2023.

Born on November 13th, 1999 to Mother, Sheree Magee and Father, William L Knight, IV in Olathe, KS.

Adonis attended Olathe North High School and graduated in 2018. He then went to University of Central Missouri, in Warrensburg, MO where he studied Criminal Justice. In May of 2022, Adonis graduated from UCM with honors. Getting his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice and his Undergraduate Degree in Terrorism and Homeland Security.