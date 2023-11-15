Yolanda Marie Clymer passed away peacefully surrounded by family at The University of Kansas Medical Center on October 30, 2023. Her strength, determination, and resilience are an inspiration to those who know and love her.

Yolanda’s greatest accomplishment in life was loving and supporting, her family. She was a trusteddaughter, beloved sibling, cherished wife, fierce mother, and the most thoughtful grandmother. Yolanda was also a loyal Jayhawk fan. You could count on her cheering on the Jayhawks with a coke or sweet tea in hand. And man was she feisty!

Yolanda is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Red Clymer, and her children, Bobby Clymer(Shetanya) and Rolanda Kinney (Orlando).