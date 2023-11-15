Yolanda Marie Clymer passed away peacefully surrounded by family at The University of Kansas Medical Center on October 30, 2023. Her strength, determination, and resilience are an inspiration to those who know and love her.
Yolanda’s greatest accomplishment in life was loving and supporting, her family. She was a trusteddaughter, beloved sibling, cherished wife, fierce mother, and the most thoughtful grandmother. Yolanda was also a loyal Jayhawk fan. You could count on her cheering on the Jayhawks with a coke or sweet tea in hand. And man was she feisty!
Yolanda is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Red Clymer, and her children, Bobby Clymer(Shetanya) and Rolanda Kinney (Orlando).
Five grandchildren Steven Kinney (Janae), Megan Walker (Marcus), Whitney Kinney (Brandon), Aydan Kinney (Nickole), Parker Tialani, and five great-grandchildren Miles, Zyda, A.V. Bobby, Amaria, and Harlem. Siblings, Cindy Kottas, Gloria Mesa, Reynaldo Mesa (Ellen), and Anthony Mesa.
Yolanda is preceded in death by her parents Antonio & Josephine Mesa, and siblings, Maggie, Tonetta, and Richelle.
“They that love beyond the world cannot be separated by it. Death cannot kill what never dies” -William Penn
Memorial Services will be held Friday, November 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Garden City, Kansas at 12:00 pm CST.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Cardiovascular Care at the University of Kansas Health System https://www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving/ways-to-give/gifts-in-memory-or-honor.
