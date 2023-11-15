Prevail Strategies: Voted ‘Best Investment Financial Firm in Johnson County’ two years running, 2022-2023!

The name “Prevail” references independent services offered by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors, LLC (Prevail IWA), Prevail Strategies, LLC, and Prevail Alternative Assets, LLC (PAA).
Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors, LLC, is a federally registered investment advisor. Registration with any securities authority is not an endorsement of the services offered by the investment advisor. Fixed insurance products and services are offered through Prevail Strategies, LLC, a licensed insurance agency. Prevail Alternative Assets, LLC, was formed to provide real estate investment opportunities for high-net-worth individuals looking for diversification.
Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors, LLC, Prevail Strategies, LLC, and Prevail Alternative Assets, LLC, are affiliated because they are under common ownership and control. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors, LLC, Prevail Strategies, LLC, and Prevail Alternative Assets, LLC, do not provide tax or legal advice. You should always consult your CPA or tax professional for decisions involving tax implications present and future.
For a copy of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors privacy policy, Disclosure Brochure (Form ADV Part 2A), and Client Relationship Summary (Form ADV Part 3), please contact your Investment Advisor Representative or call our main office at (913) 295-9500.
The Shawnee Mission Post (“Sponsor”) award, provided to Prevail IWS (“Entrant”) on September 28, 2023, was based upon a voluntary submission by the Entrant to the Sponsor for the investment adviser category, subject to the Entrant agreeing to pay for advertising space in the Sponsor’s publication if such Entrant wins the category. Category winners are determined by a solicited vote through the Sponsor’s website. Anyone with access to the website can vote and the winner is determined by which Entrant receives the most votes. Certain people who voted may be clients of Prevail IWS.
