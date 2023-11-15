Patricia Ann Caple

Patricia (Pat) Caple passed away on Friday, October 27th, 2023. She is survived by her son Bryan Caple and wife Dena, granddaughter Kristen Caple, three great-granddaughters, step-grandson Brandon, sister Delores Hall, husband Larry, brother Harold Bechtle and wife Irene, and many nieces and nephews.

Pat was born in Ottawa, Kansas on May 4th, 1943 to Ruth and Harold Bechtle. She graduated from Ottawa High School and went to college for a year. She worked at Hallmark, Marleys, and Ottawa University in the kitchen. She also played the piano and sang at the church for many years. She had a heavenly voice. Pat loved walking numerous miles every day.

She was married to Jim Caple of Quenemo, Kansas, and many years later, Dale of Olathe, Kansas who widowed her. Pat went to many churches and had so many friends from each one. She could talk to any person she met and would pray for them anytime they wished. She loved Jesus and wanted to please everyone. She was a member of the Church of the Rock when she passed away. She loved everyone at the church, especially the Pastor, Charlie Watts, and his wife Glenda.