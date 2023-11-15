  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Marlene Lemken

In Loving Memory of Mary “Marlene” Lemken (Hoffman)

Marlene Lemken was born November 24th, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri, and peacefully departed this world on November 11th, 2023. She was the daughter of Henry James Hoffman and Mary Edna Hoffman (Sullivan) and a proud alumna of St. Theresa’s Academy in Kansas City.

Marlene was united in holy matrimony with the love of her life, Richard Lemken, on November 10th, 1956. Together, they created a life filled with love, laughter, and a deep commitment to family. Richard preceded her in death on July 1st, 2016, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of enduring love.