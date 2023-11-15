Marlene was united in holy matrimony with the love of her life, Richard Lemken, on November 10th, 1956. Together, they created a life filled with love, laughter, and a deep commitment to family. Richard preceded her in death on July 1st, 2016, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of enduring love.

Marlene Lemken was born November 24th, 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri, and peacefully departed this world on November 11th, 2023. She was the daughter of Henry James Hoffman and Mary Edna Hoffman (Sullivan) and a proud alumna of St. Theresa’s Academy in Kansas City.

Marlene was a devoted mother to her six children: Cynthia Blackburn (John) of Spring Hill, KS; Pamela Silvius (Steve) of Osawatamie, KS; Timothy Lemken of Spring Hill, KS; Richard Lemken of Spring Hill, KS; Lisa VanVleet of Olathe, KS, and Daniel Lemken who preceded her in death on January 31st, 2020.

Marlene’s love and care extended to the next generations, and she is survived by her grandchildren: Aimee Murad (Chris) of Pittsburg, KS; Jessica Villmer (Justin) of Glendive, MT; J.R. Blackburn (Amanda) of Spring Hill, KS; Andrew Blackburn of Spring Hill, KS; Kaitlin VanVleet of Shawnee, KS; Dallas VanVleet of Shawnee, KS; and preceded in death by granddaughter Shayna VanVleet of Olathe, KS. She was also blessed with 20 great-grandchildren, each of whom brought joy and laughter into her life.

In addition to Marlene’s remarkable life journey, it is important to highlight the extraordinary love and devotion she and Richard showered upon their son, Danny. Born with Down syndrome and multiple handicaps, Danny became the heartbeat of their family, and their world revolved around him.

Marlene and Richard’s unwavering commitment to Danny showcased the depth of their love and the strength of their familial bonds. Despite the challenges that came with raising a child with special needs, they embraced every moment with him, celebrating his milestones and cherishing the unique joy he brought into their lives and those around him.

The holidays held a special place in Marlene’s heart, and she made it a point to create magical and memorable celebrations for her family. One of the most cherished chapters of Marlene and Richard’s life was the time they spent traveling in their RV, exploring the beauty of the world around them. What made these journeys truly extraordinary was the inclusion of Danny, who, despite his challenges, became an integral part of their adventures. Marlene’s ability to find joy in the simple pleasures of life, coupled with Richard’s unwavering support, made each trip a testament to the strength of their love and the resilience of togetherness, love, and acceptance, exemplifying the beauty that comes from embracing life in all its forms.

Marlene and Richard also played pivotal roles in raising their granddaughters, Aimee and Jessica, They imprinted upon them the same kind spirit and love for family that defined Marlene’s life. The lessons of compassion, resilience, and joy that Marlene imparted continue to echo through the generations.

Funeral services, including a rosary, will be held at 13901 S Black Bob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062, United States, at 10:30 AM, with graveside services following. Additionally, a Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm Christ the King, 8510 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64114, United States.

“Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, still missed, and very dear.”