Malinda “Mindy” Green

Malinda Green’s passing on Friday, November 3, 2023 has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on December 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., at Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Missouri.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1