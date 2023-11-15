Kathleen Anne Kimmel

Kathleen Kimmel’s passing on Sunday, October 29, 2023 has been publicly announced.
According to the funeral home, the following services have been scheduled: Celebration of Life, on December 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., at Meadowbrook Park Clubhouse, Rosebud Room 2, 9101 Nall Avenue, Prairie Village, Kansas.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1