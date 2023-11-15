  Jay Senter  - Housekeeping

Why we’ll become the Johnson County Post in January

2024 will mark the start of a significant new era in our company’s history.

In January, the Shawnee Mission Post and the Blue Valley Post will merge operations and relaunch under a new name: the Johnson County Post.

At the same time, we’ll expand our footprint, adding the city of Olathe and the Olathe School District to our mix — a significant step toward our vision of providing dependable community coverage across the county.