  Roxie Hammill  - 2023 Elections

Johnson County election results certified, including for 2 close city council races

Check-in at a polling station at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center on Election Day. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

The count of the last provisional ballots did not result in any changes to the winners or losers in the municipal elections held Nov. 7.

After a review on Wednesday, the county commission — acting as the county canvassing board — voted unanimously to certify the results. County Auditor Herry Heflin voted as proxy for Commissioner Becky Fast, who was not present.

What’s a canvass?

The canvass is the wrap-up of ballot counting that began Election Night.