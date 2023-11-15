Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs big Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football next week, Johnson Countians can take part in a sporting competition of their own.

From now until Saturday, golf store PXG at 7517 W. 119th St. is challenging its counterpart store in Philadelphia in a long-drive competition.

Fans (and golfers) in both cities can participate by taking three swings per day from now until Saturday.

Each fan will get an extra five yards tacked on to their yardage for every piece of Chiefs merch they’re wearing.

The losing store team will have to wear branded PXG caps of the rival team following the game.

🗓 Public meetings Wednesday

Overland Park Finance, Administration and Economic Development Committee, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Mission City Council, 7 p.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County Park & Recreation District Board [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top stories

📸 A thousand words

A biker at Kill Creek Streamway Park this past weekend. This week might be one of the last for biking weather — take advantage while it lasts! Photo via JCPRD Instagram.