Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20, Johnson Countians can partake in a competition of their own at PXG at 7517 W 119th St. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs big Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football next week, Johnson Countians can take part in a sporting competition of their own.

Lucie Krisman, Shawnee Mission Post

