  Mike Frizzell  - Crashes

Lenexa woman killed, vehicle flees scene after I-35 crash

The scene of a hit and run crash on I-35 in Merriam Tuesday evening.

First responders on the scene of northbound I-35 near 75th Street Tuesday evening. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Lenexa woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 35 Tuesday evening.

Merriam police, Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of 75th Street at 5:47 p.m. Tuesday for an injury crash.