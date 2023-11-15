  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

David F. Hahlen

March 2, 1930 – November 10, 2023

David F. Hahlen, age 93, passed away on November 10th, 2023. David was born March 2,1930 in Cleveland, Ohio to Fredrick Hahlen and Ruth Gouvy Hahlen.

His family moved to Perry, Ohio northeast of Cleveland to a home next door to his paternal grandparents. He grew up helping his grandparents with their fruit farm and when old enough helped his grandmother with selling the produce. He also had a younger brother he used to get in trouble but also helped to protect.
Dave graduated from Perry High school in 1947. He attended Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi and served as their chapter President and earned a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He started his career with Kopper Company and worked in Pittsburg, Follansbee, West Virginia, Chicago, Minneapolis, and San Bernardino, California before he was drafted into the Army.