Catherine Ann Criqui

November 4, 1935 – November 11, 2023

Leawood, Kansas – Catherine Ann (Floersch) Criqui, 88 of Leawood, Kansas passed away peacefully at Santa Marta Memory Care in Olathe, KS on November 11, 2023 surrounded by her family. A Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 pm followed by a visitation until 6:30 pm on Wednesday, November 15th at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, November 16, at 10:00 am at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Road, Leawood, KS. Interment will take place Thursday, November 16, at 2:00 pm Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Lansing, KS.

Cathy was born on November 4, 1935, to Paul and Catherine Floersch of Omaha, NE. In 1954 she graduated from Mercy High School. Cathy attended St. Mary College in Leavenworth, KS earning a BA degree in Home Economics. While there, she met the love of her life William Eugene Criqui of Leavenworth. They were married on December 27, 1958, at Holy Name Catholic Church in Omaha. Cathy was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, which is her legacy. She was a homemaker first, but held other positions bank teller, customer care, childcare and home extension agent. In her later years, Cathy was a spiritual mentor and Eucharistic Minister.